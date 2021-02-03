Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

