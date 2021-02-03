Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

