Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

