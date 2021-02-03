PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.66 and its 200-day moving average is $428.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

