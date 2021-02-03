Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,880 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

