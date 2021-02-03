Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 5,957 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $63,195.52.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

