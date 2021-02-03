Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

