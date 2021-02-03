Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,445 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

