Arizona State Retirement System Sells 764 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $589.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

