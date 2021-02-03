Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

