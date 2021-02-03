Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.