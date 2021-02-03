Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

