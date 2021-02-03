Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

