Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

