Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,831,000.

VCR stock opened at $292.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

