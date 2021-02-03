7,611 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

