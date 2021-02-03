Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

