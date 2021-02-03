Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $153,000 in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $17,973,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $8,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

