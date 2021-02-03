Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,594,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

SNPS opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

