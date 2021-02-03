Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $294.61.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

