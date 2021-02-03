Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

EXAS opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.64.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

