Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,248 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after buying an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

