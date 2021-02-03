Head to Head Contrast: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Security Federal and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 2.08 $7.79 million N/A N/A C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.13 $18.86 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.82% 5.53% 0.53% C&F Financial 12.99% 11.07% 1.04%

Summary

C&F Financial beats Security Federal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 29 Virginia branches located one each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Montross, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, Warsaw, West Point, and Yorktown; two each in King George and Williamsburg; three in Midlothian; and four in Richmond. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 12 offices in Virginia, two offices in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

