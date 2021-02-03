Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $37.00

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th.

ZURVY stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

