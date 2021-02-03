Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Financial Review

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19%

Viper Networks has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viper Networks and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 1 15 0 2.82

Etsy has a consensus target price of $161.43, indicating a potential downside of 23.24%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 32.40 $95.89 million $0.76 276.70

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Summary

Etsy beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials for sellers; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

