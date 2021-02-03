$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.