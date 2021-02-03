Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,670 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.