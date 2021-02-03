FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

