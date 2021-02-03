Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Declines By 27.8%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.