Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $143.56.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

