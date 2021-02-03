Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.17.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

