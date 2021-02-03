Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLMT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

