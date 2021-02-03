Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centogene by 103.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the third quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

