Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $280.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $302.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $2,596,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,132.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,915,071 shares of company stock valued at $718,016,482. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.