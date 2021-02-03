Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,160 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,070 shares of company stock worth $3,674,941. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

