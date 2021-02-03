Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $2,241,477.94 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

