Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray Sells 18,941 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TER stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

