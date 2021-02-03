Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.