Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $314,236.24 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AXDX opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.