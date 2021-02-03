Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,097 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

