Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 230.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

