iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

