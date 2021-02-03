Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

