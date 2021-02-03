Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
