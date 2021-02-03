Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $237.88.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

