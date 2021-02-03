Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 456 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

NYSE:FRT opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

