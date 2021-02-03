FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

