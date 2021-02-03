IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in First American Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

FAF opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

