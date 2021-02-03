IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

