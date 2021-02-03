IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 2,941 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

