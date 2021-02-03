Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.